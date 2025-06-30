SeaWorld celebrates 10 years of ‘Baby Shark’

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off its summer celebration with some familiar faces.
The park is teaming up with Baby Shark and friends for their 10-year anniversary.
Families can meet the characters, see a new live show, and check out special snacks and merchandise.
The Baby Shark celebration runs every day through Sept. 2 and is included with park admission.
