Seminole County commissioners eyeing higher property and gas taxes, utility fees

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County residents could see their property taxes increase for the first time in 16 years.

County leaders say that despite a nearly 7% increase in property values and additional revenue, the general fund is projected to be $35 million short.

County leaders are looking at higher gas taxes and utility fees in addition to a property tax hike.

Commissioners are expected to vote on July 22.

