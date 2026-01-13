Seminole County couple accused of neglecting their twin babies

SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County couple is in jail, accused of neglecting their twin babies.

Police said the Sanford couple’s twin babies were found severely malnourished and dehydrated, leading to their hospitalization last week.

Officers said Madison Smith, 23 and Leroy Somersall III, 24, are charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

The five-month-old twins were taken to a hospital after one of the twins was found unresponsive last week.

Medical professionals at the hospital expressed significant concern for the twins, who weighed only 5.7 pounds at the time of admission.

Child Protective Services received a tip to their abuse hotline regarding the condition of the twins.

Officers said Smith tested positive for THC when she gave birth to the twins a month early, raising further questions about the couple’s parenting practices.

The couple claimed they were not advised by health care professionals about the necessity of feeding the twins more as they grew, instead providing them with minimal amounts of formula, as if they were newborns.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon to address the charges against them.

