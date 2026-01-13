Allegiant’s planned acquisition of Sun Country could expand travel options out of Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Allegiant Air announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Sun Country Airlines in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

The move could eventually bring more destinations and nonstop options to travelers flying out of Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The proposed merger still faces regulatory scrutiny, with federal officials expected to examine whether the deal would reduce competition or lead to higher airfare prices. However, industry analysts note there is limited overlap between Allegiant and Sun Country routes, a factor that could ease approval and expand destination choices from Sanford.

For travelers, the potential expansion is welcome news, especially for those who currently have to be flexible or creative when booking flights.

Christina Bodanza, a frequent traveler, said limited destinations often influence how she plans her trips.

“I prefer to fly, and right now, the only thing that limits me is some of the locations that I can fly into. In fact, I will fly into Grand Rapids to fly to Portland, just so I can fly Allegiant,” Bodanza said.

Allegiant, a major carrier at Sanford, said the acquisition would create one of the largest leisure-focused airlines in the country. For Central Florida travelers, one of the biggest potential benefits is access to Sun Country’s international routes, which include destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Traveler Jeff Minkwic said expanded service from Sanford could help ease congestion and offer alternatives to larger airports.

“You get into Orlando International and whatnot, or even around Tampa... and those can be quite mind boggling at times. So, it’s nice to see some of that local economy grabbing a little bit of something, a little of their share of it,” Minkwic said.

In a statement, Orlando Sanford International Airport officials expressed optimism about the announcement.

“While it is still early and details of the proposed merger are limited, we view this announcement as a positive reflection of the strength and leadership of these carriers,” the airport said.

According to the airlines, there will be no immediate changes to flights, tickets, or scheduling. Allegiant and Sun Country will continue operating separately until federal approval is finalized. Any route expansions or additional nonstop options for underserved cities like Sanford would come later.

For travelers like Minkwic, the timing couldn’t be better.

“I just retired last year, so now’s the time to travel,” he said.

The merger still requires regulatory approval and shareholder consent. If cleared, the deal is expected to close in the second half of next year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group