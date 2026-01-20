Altamonte Springs will overnight lane closure at S.R.434 and SR. 436

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Drivers in Altamonte Springs should anticipate overnight lane closures at the intersection of State Road (S.R.) 434 and S.R. 436 from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) conducts roadwork.

FDOT says that the closures happen nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., phased in on S.R. 434 and S.R. 436. Drivers should follow detour signs, reduce speeds, and obey traffic officers’ directions.

Detours

In areas where all left-turn and through movements are prohibited, drivers can only make right turns. They will be instructed to turn right, then make a U-turn at a designated median opening, and re-enter the intersection to proceed in their desired direction.

Routes

On Jan. 20, expect single-lane closures in the inside left-turn and through lanes at S.R. 434 and S.R. 436. Outside lanes will stay open without detours.

On Jan. 21, double-lane closures will affect the inside lanes of northbound S.R. 434 and the left-turn lanes from northbound S.R. 434 to westbound S.R. 436. Southbound S.R. 434 will have single-lane closures in the inside left-turn lane to eastbound S.R. 436.

Additionally, the eastbound outside through lane and the inside left-turn lane from westbound S.R. 436 will also be closed.

On Jan. 22, double-lane closures return on southbound S.R. 434’s inside and left-turn lanes to eastbound S.R. 436. Single-lane closures affect both outside through lanes of S.R. 436.

On Jan. 23, double-lane closures will occur in the left-turn and inside through lanes of westbound S.R. 436, restricting northbound and southbound traffic on S.R. 434 from going straight or turning left. After resurfacing, closures will shift to the westbound outside through lanes.

On Jan. 25, double-lane closures will occur in eastbound S.R. 436’s left-turn and inside through lanes, restricting northbound and southbound S.R. 434 traffic from going straight or left. After resurfacing, closures will move to the eastbound outside through lanes.

FDOT states that the lane closures will end on January 26, with all work scheduled to be finished by 6 a.m. that morning.

