Bear caught stealing Amazon package on Ring camera in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. — In Longwood, a sneaky porch pirate stole an Amazon package—except this time, the culprit wasn’t your typical thief. It was a curious black bear caught red-pawed on a Ring doorbell camera.

The homeowner was out camping with his family when his phone buzzed with a motion alert.

“My family and I were away camping when we got an alert on our phone,” Wesley shared. “We saw the bear start to smell our Amazon package, turned away, turned back and took the package.”

Bear steals Amazon package on Ring camera in Longwood Homeowner Gets Surprise Motion Alert While Camping: Curious Bear Grabs Porch Delivery, Then Wanders Off Unimpressed (WFTV)

The footage shows the bold bear casually picking up the package in its mouth and carrying it a short distance down the walkway before apparently deciding it wasn’t quite what he was looking for and wandering off.

According to the customer, inside the package were some cell phone charging cords.

