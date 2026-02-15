Construction to close Oxford Road for five days in February 2026

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County announced that Oxford Road will be closed to through traffic between Carolton Road and Worthington Road from Monday, Feb. 16, to Friday, Feb. 20.

The five-day closure is required for scheduled construction work in the area.

The closure will stay in effect 24 hours a day during this period. While the road remains closed around the clock, active construction is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

A full closure will be implemented at the intersection of Oxford Road and Markingham Road. Residents will still have access from both directions along Markingham Road throughout the project.

The city announces that detour signs will direct drivers around the construction zone. The alternate route will guide traffic along Carolton Road or Worthington Road to Winston Road.

The road is expected to reopen after construction concludes on Friday, Feb. 20.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group