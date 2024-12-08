Seminole County

Motorcycle crash on Hickman Drive in Sanford has fatal outcome

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 2023 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling southbound on Hickman Drive South of Ava Court.

The motorcycle failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the roadway right onto the shoulder.

As a result, the motorcycle struck a concrete utility pole and medical transported the rider to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle was later pronounced deceased.

This crash remains under investigation.

