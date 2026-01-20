‘Run With Hero 5K & Kids Run’ honors military members and first responders

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The ‘Run with Hero 5k & Kids Run’ is a community event at Orlando Health Lake Mary, where everyone can come together to honor our brave military members and first responders.

Organizers say there’s still time for families to register right up until the last minute, so you won’t want to miss out on a joyful morning full of fun, laughter, and celebration.

This event welcomes participants of all skill levels, encouraging both runners and walkers to join and enjoy. Free entry is available for all Police, Fire, EMS, or Military personnel—please get in touch with us through the form here to receive a promo code.

The Run With A Hero Kids Fun Run & 5K is a chip-timed event, so everyone’s race times are recorded accurately. You’ll find a clock at the finish line showing each runner’s time, making it easy to see your results right away.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers, showcasing the event’s competitive spirit. All finishers, limited to the first 200 registrants, will receive a commemorative medal to encourage early sign-ups.

