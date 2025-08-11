Sanford city council to vote on police firearms change

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is planning to change its firearms from Sig Sauer to Glock because of safety concerns. A final decision is expected at today’s city council meeting.

The change follows the FBI’s warning that the Sig Sauer P-320, which Sanford intended to purchase, can fire without pulling the trigger. This has caused other agencies, like ICE, to ban this firearm.

Sanford’s choice to switch from the Sig Sauer P-320 to Glock firearms will add an extra $30,000 in costs. The city council is scheduled to vote on this expense in their meeting tomorrow.

The result of the city council vote will decide if Sanford proceeds with the Glock purchase, addressing safety concerns related to the Sig Sauer P-320.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group