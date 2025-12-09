Seminole County tries to address SCOUT transit wait times

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Faced with increasing complaints about hour-plus wait times from riders of the new SCOUT system, Seminole County leaders have announced a series of improvements to get people on the road faster.

The transit system, which officially launched in October, has proven to be popular: the county says more than 30,000 riders have used it in its first six weeks.

The system’s operator, Freebee, added a wait time calculator to the app so riders can check to see what time would be best to request a ride if their travel plans are flexible.

County staff said they’re buying seven new vans to add to the current fleet of 35. The county’s contract with Freebee called for a maximum fleet of 55 vehicles, meaning there’s additional room to grow as long as the demand is there.

“We continue to work to lower wait times and streamline the riding experience,” spokeswoman Andy Wontor wrote in an email, while warning it would take time to get the new vans on the road.

It’s not clear if the vans will be ready before all but the most popular Lynx bus routes will be eliminated on January 11.

SCOUT rides are requestable through a zone system. Rides within a particular zone in the county are $4, with discounts available for booking through the app, students, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders.

There are also discounts available for riders heading to or from their nearest Sunrail station.

Rides that cross between zones increase in cost, capped at $14 per ride for going cross-county. Surcharges apply during peak travel times and for riders traveling in groups or carrying bulky items. SCOUT is not available for rides within the rural boundary.

