Set sail on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Stars of the Seas’ next summer

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean recently announced its newest ship for Port Canaveral next year.

Starting in August 2025, the “Star of the Seas” will offer thrills, chills, and multiple ways to wine and dine.

Guests looking to try something new can venture into the Lincoln Park Supper Club, a 1930s Chicago-inspired restaurant.

Destinations will include the Bahamas and Cozumel.

Read: Royal Caribbean to build up to 3 more Icon-class ships

“Star of the Seas” will be in addition to Royal Caribbean’s “Utopia of the Seas,” the world’s second-largest cruise ship.

There will be a few entertainment spaces, including Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, the Aquadome, and The Hideaway.

Read: Port commissioners reverse course on new cruise terminal

Star of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Thrill Island

Record-breaking waterslides

Crown’s Edge, a part skywalk and thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean

FlowRider surf simulator

Mini golf

Chill Island

Swim & Tonic, a swim-up bar

Royal Bay - the largest pool at sea

Live bands and DJs

Read: Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

Surfside

Splashaway Bay - pools for young children

Baby Bay

Water’s Edge pool

Surfside Eatery

The Lemon Post bar

AquaDome

Wraparound ocean views

Deck-defying shows at the AquaTheater

AquaDome Market food hall

Rye & Bean bar

The Overlook bar

The Hideaway

135 feet above the ocean

Adults-only spot

Suspended infinity pool

DJ

Bar

Terrace with whirlpools

Star of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group