Set sail on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Stars of the Seas’ next summer

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean recently announced its newest ship for Port Canaveral next year.
Starting in August 2025, the “Star of the Seas” will offer thrills, chills, and multiple ways to wine and dine.
Guests looking to try something new can venture into the Lincoln Park Supper Club, a 1930s Chicago-inspired restaurant.
Destinations will include the Bahamas and Cozumel.
“Star of the Seas” will be in addition to Royal Caribbean’s “Utopia of the Seas,” the world’s second-largest cruise ship.
There will be a few entertainment spaces, including Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, the Aquadome, and The Hideaway.
Thrill Island
- Record-breaking waterslides
- Crown’s Edge, a part skywalk and thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean
- FlowRider surf simulator
- Mini golf
Chill Island
- Swim & Tonic, a swim-up bar
- Royal Bay - the largest pool at sea
- Live bands and DJs
Surfside
- Splashaway Bay - pools for young children
- Baby Bay
- Water’s Edge pool
- Surfside Eatery
- The Lemon Post bar
AquaDome
- Wraparound ocean views
- Deck-defying shows at the AquaTheater
- AquaDome Market food hall
- Rye & Bean bar
- The Overlook bar
The Hideaway
- 135 feet above the ocean
- Adults-only spot
- Suspended infinity pool
- DJ
- Bar
- Terrace with whirlpools
