Severe storms sweep across Central Florida; Tornado watch in effect until 8 PM

A Weather Alert Day continues through the late evening hours, as strong storms will push through parts of Central Florida.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Marion and Flagler counties until 8 pm, and the watch may be expanded southward later this evening.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 16, 2026 (WFTV)

A watch means conditions are favorable for isolated tornadoes.

The rain and storms will move quickly through the area, with activity likely arriving along the I-4 corridor around 9-11 pm and exiting south Brevard after midnight.

The greatest threat with these storms remains gusty winds over 55 mph and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

The rain and storms will exit Sunday night, with quieter and cooler weather returning for Presidents’ Day.

After this storm system exits, no major rain is likely over the next 5-7 days.

