‘She was ice cold’: New jailhouse phone calls released from man accused of killing 13-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have released new jailhouse phone calls made by Stephan Sterns.

Sterns is facing charges of sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend’s daughter, Madeline Soto.

The calls were made about three months after Sterns was arrested for Madeline’s death.

Before his arrest, Sterns spoke with Channel 9 and said the last time he saw Madeline was after dropping her off at school.

However, in the calls to his parents, he says he found her body, but there was nothing he could do.

Sterns criticized Madeline’s upbringing, calling it a “train wreck.”

However, Sterns defended Madeline’s mom, Jen Soto, saying she was suffering too.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group