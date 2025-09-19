Sheriff Judd to announce 246 arrests in human trafficking and child exploitation sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd plans to hold a news conference on Friday after 246 people were arrested in an undercover sting.

Judd and other law enforcement officials with detail “Fool Around and Find Out – Again,” a seven-day-long multi-agency investigation.

The investigation, which focused on human trafficking, child predators, and illegal immigration, resulted in the arrest of 246 suspects.

Among those arrested, 99 were charged with soliciting prostitutes, and 111 were charged with offering to commit prostitution, with 10 identified as victims of human trafficking.

The operation involved detectives and investigators from various sheriff’s offices, police departments, Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement collaborating.

Of the 246 suspects arrested, 20 were charged with crimes related to prostitution, such as aiding or abetting a prostitute or transporting a prostitute.

Additionally, 15 suspects were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex or other child-sex-related crimes.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a suspect in Jacksonville for online child-sex-related crimes.

Deputies said out of the total arrests, 46 suspects were found to be in the country illegally.

The investigation highlights ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and related crimes in Central Florida.

The briefing will also include Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

