Shooting suspect who led police on multi-county chase had extensive criminal history, court records

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about the criminal history of a man accused of trying to kill someone and then leading police on a multicounty chase that ended after deputies rammed into the suspect’s car in Winter Park.

Kissimmee police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jordan Bailey. Investigators said he had a warrant out for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from a shooting on March 13th.

Kissimmee police said they were called out to the shooting then at 3307 Pershing Street. According to police, the victim from that shooting is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Sources said the shooting was domestic violence related, and neighbors told Channel 9 they witnessed as a man who lived in the apartment complex was shot at least twice in the head.

One neighbor told Channel 9 she heard a woman’s panicked screams before law enforcement arrived at the apartment complex on March 13th.

“I saw somebody running past and then later on, maybe five minutes later I heard, ‘No! No! No!’” said one neighbor.

After Bailey fled the shooting scene earlier this month, Kissimmee Police said multiple agencies, including the US Marshals Task Force, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP, assisted in arresting Bailey on Wednesday.

Channel 9 uncovered the suspect had an extensive criminal history with charges dating back multiple years.

His prior charges include Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, and Grand Theft.

Court records show that one month before the Pershing Street shooting, Bailey had posted a bond for running from law enforcement while driving with a suspended license.

On Thursday, an Orange County judge revoked that bond and ordered Bailey be held for pre-trial detention on the “Attempted 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm” and “Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon” charges.

