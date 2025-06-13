Shooting in Winter Park sends victim to the hospital, according to police

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department is investigating a shooting from Thursday, June 12, 2025, on Village Lane.

According to WPPD, the shooting took place just before 6:00 p.m.

Officers say they aren’t sure who shot the victim or why.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting is under investigation.

