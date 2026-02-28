Showers end tonight, sunny and warmer Sunday ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few showers across the area on Saturday, drier weather is on the way for Sunday.

The light showers will wind down this evening, with cooler conditions overnight. Expect morning low in the upper 50s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, February 28, 2026 (WFTV)

More sunshine is ahead to close out the weekend. Clouds will decrease as the day progresses, and dry weather will return. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

The warm weather continues into the start of next week. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds for Monday, with temps holding in the upper 70s.

An onshore will develop by the middle of next week, bringing a few showers along the coast. Many areas will stay dry with temps Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The daily rain chances will likely persist for much of next week, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

