Siblings found dead in Apopka convenience store, police investigating

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a convenience store Friday night.

Officers discovered the bodies of Schneita Swift and Ezra Swift inside Griffin’s General Store on West Michael Gladden Boulevard.

The discovery followed reports from the family that they had not heard from the siblings since Friday evening.

While investigators have not officially stated what occurred, the store owner reported that a shooting took place inside the building.

A growing memorial consisting of balloons, candles, and flowers now sits outside the business.

Friends of the victims said the loss of the siblings will be felt throughout the Apopka community.

Although the owner was not at the store at the time of the incident, he said Swift was working Friday night, and her brother was there with her.

Apopka police said they will provide a formal update on the investigation sometime this week.

