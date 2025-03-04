Silver Airways abruptly cancels Orlando flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Hollywood-based discount airline abruptly canceled several flights in and out of Orlando.

Silver Airways had six arriving and departing flights listed as canceled on March 3. The move comes as the company and its seaplane subsidiary, Seaborne Virgin Islands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on Dec. 30.

The air carrier operates regional passenger networks in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, in addition to providing regional cargo services out of Fort Lauderdale.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group