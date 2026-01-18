Snowflakes possible in the Florida Panhandle as cold front moves in

, Fla. — After record-setting snows last year, another round of snow is increasingly likely for parts of the Sunshine State.

The Panhandle will likely see some snowflakes Sunday morning, but accumulations are expected to be minor at best.

As a powerful cold front pushes into the state, moisture will be left behind. The air will turn cold enough to convert this into a rain/snow mix in the morning hours of Sunday.

A widespread snow event is unlikely in the Panhandle, due to the lack of very cold air and warm ground and pavement temperatures.

Some impacts remain possible, especially along the Florida-Georgia border.

Jackson County, northwest of Tallahassee, is under a Winter Weather Advisory. There, snow may accumulate up to one inch.

The heaviest snow will likely fall in South Georgia, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Macon area.

While models vary, snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible in parts of South Georgia.

The snow will stay well north of Central Florida, as just rain is anticipated on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group