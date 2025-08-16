Soldiers’ Angels and Florida Food Products distribute groceries to 250 families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Soldiers’ Angels and Florida Food Products distributed groceries to 250 families at the VA Medical Center in Lake Nona today.

The distribution event aims to address food insecurity, which impacts one in four active duty military families and one in six veteran households, according to Soldiers’ Angels.

“We have a strong military population in our organization and something we care greatly about,” said Vince Macciocchi, CEO of Florida Food Products. “We want to serve those who served us and we want to feed the world with healthy products.”

Soldiers’ Angels began its military food distribution program 10 years ago, focusing on supporting military families facing food insecurity.

