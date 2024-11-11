SpaceX to attempt 2 rocket launches in 4 hours on Veterans Day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It looks like the record-setting pace for rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast will continue Monday.

SpaceX crews are preparing for a rocket launch double header to celebrate Veterans Day.

The first launch is set for 12:07 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

A Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to launch the Koreasat-6A mission.

The second planned launch is set for 4:02 p.m. from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The second Falcon 9 rocket is looking to deliver another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of both rockets after launch.

The first landing for the Koreasat-6A mission will attempt to land the rocket on the ground at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which will create a sonic boom in the area.

Channel 9 will monitor both planned rocket launches and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

