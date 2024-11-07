Trump – Musk alliance could reach new heights

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After campaigning for President-Elect Trump for weeks, SpaceX founder Elon Musk says, “The future is gonna be fantastic!” Musk has made no secret of his frustration with the current administration on X.

In his victory speech last night, the President, who created the U.S. Space Force expressed admiration for Musk and his recent starship flight test in Boca Chica, Texas.

The vehicle will eventually launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

Trump said, “I saw the fire pour out from the left side, and I put it straight, and it came down so gently, and then it wrapped those arms around it, and it held it. And just like you hold your baby at night, you little baby, and it was a beautiful thing to see. And called Elon. I said, Elon, was that you? He said, yes, it was. I said, who else can do that? Can Russia do it? No, can China do it? No, can the United States do it, other than, you know, nobody can do that.”

Read: Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael makes landfall

Trump also talked about Starlink and how the satellite internet service from SpaceX was used in North Carolina to help restore communications after Hurricane Helene.

Thousands of those satellites have launched from Florida. Trump didn’t mention any future plans with Musk. But weeks earlier, Trump did express his desire to pursue other lofty space objectives, specifically a Space National Guard to be a combat reserve of the U.S. Space Force.

Read: Orlando Mayor says this will be key to draw Jacksonville Jaguars games in 2027

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group