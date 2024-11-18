SpaceX crews set for 6th test flight of Starship and world’s biggest rocket

SpaceX crews are planning for the sixth test launch of its Starship spacecraft and the world’s largest rocket.

The 30-minute launch window is currently set to open at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

SpaceX is planning to use its Super Heavy rocket to fly Starship into space from its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Super Heavy rocket is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

SpaceX is planning to catch the Super Heavy rocket in midair back at the launch pad, which it successfully did on the first attempt for the 5th Starship test launch.

SpaceX plans to use Starship and Super Heavy to send astronauts to the moon and eventually Mars.

“The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online. Objectives include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean,” a SpaceX spokesperson said.

