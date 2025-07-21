SpaceX is set to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans a Falcon 9 launch of the SESO3b mPOWERmission rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday afternoon.

The launch window for the SpaceX mission opens Monday AT 5:12 p.m. and will remain open for two hours.

In case of any delays or issues, a backup launch window is available on Tuesday at the same time.

SpaceX Said this will be the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

