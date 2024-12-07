SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday.

SpaceX will launch a rocket from our Space Coast on Sunday at 12:12 a.m.

The Falcon 9 will aim to send 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The rocket will also send 13 satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The satellites are used to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities are available until 1:02 a.m.; if needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday, Dec. 9, starting at 12:50 a.m.

