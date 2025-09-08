SpaceX plans to launch Indonesian satellite Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch the Nusantara Lima mission on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission plans to send an Indonesian telecommunications satellite into orbit.

The launch window for the mission opens at 8:02 p.m., with a backup opportunity available on Tuesday, September 9, starting at 8:01 p.m.

This launch will be the 23rd flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported a variety of missions including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-b, USSF-124, BlueBird 1-5, and 18 Starlink missions.

After the launch, the first stage of the rocket is planned to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group