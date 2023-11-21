SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch is aiming to send a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites are used to provide internet to locations around the world.

The rocket is set to launch around 11:01 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the first-stage booster of the rocket on its droneship, “A Shortfall Of Gravitas.”

SpaceX said this will be the 15th launch for the first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and six Starlink missions.

If the Tuesday night launch is delayed, there will be a backup launch opportunity at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday.

