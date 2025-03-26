SpaceX set to launch ‘Fram2’ private astronauts on first-ever crewed polar orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Four private astronauts could launch from Florida’s Space Coast as early as Monday.

SpaceX said the Crew Dragon launch will be the first-ever human spaceflight into a polar orbit.

During the mission, the crew is expected to study unusual light emissions resembling auroras.

The crew of “Fram2″ will work with SpaceX to conduct various research to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body.

The mission is named after the famous polar exploration ship Fram, which completed voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica.

The launch crew includes commander Chun Wang of Malta, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and mission specialist Eric Philips of Australia.

The Fram2 launch is set for 9:47 p.m. on Monday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

