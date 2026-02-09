Spark STEM Fest returns to Orlando Science Center for hands-on learning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spark STEM Fest is coming back to the Orlando Science Center for an exciting four-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math, happening this weekend from February 14 to 16.

This multi-day event offers engaging experiences with researchers and engineers, inspiring hands-on learning for future generations. It bridges the public and experts through exhibits and lively live science shows.

Visitors can experience exciting new technology and research firsthand through fun, interactive activities led by passionate researchers and engineers.

These knowledgeable experts from around the region share engaging demonstrations that illustrate how scientific ideas are part of our daily lives.

The festival aims to bridge the STEM literacy gap and highlight real-world applications. By connecting the public with experts, the Orlando Science Center strives to provide equal access to science resources and to motivate people of all ages to pursue STEM careers.

Friday is School Field Trip Day for grades 4-8, featuring professional-led classroom demonstrations to promote STEM interest.

