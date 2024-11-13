State Attorney’s Office reviews past Kissimmee Internal Investigations of 15 officers

KISSIMEEE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s office is now reviewing past Kissimmee Police internal investigations involving 15 officers. 11 of those officers were investigated by KPD for excessive or unnecessary force.

According to a letter former Chief Betty Holland sent to State Attorney Andrew Bain weeks before her resignation, KPD conducted an audit on past Internal affairs investigations and found several cases that were never reported to the State Attorney’s Office. In all the cases, officers were found in violation of policy.

The cases span three police administrations—from 2015 to 2023.

Read: Kissimmee police chief says deputy chief’s comments were inappropriate

Jeff Lotter, a former officer who is now a criminal defense attorney, says it’s concerning the cases went years without being reported to prosecutors.

“So, there is no internal oversight through the State Attorney’s office or through FDLE… Then we’re in trouble because obviously this police department is showing systemic failure to identify multiple incidences of unlawful use of force. That’s not just a slip up. That’s a problem,” Lotter said.

This is the latest development in the fall out at KPD. It stems from a case 9 Investigates reported on in 2023, where Officer Andrew Bossegio kneed a man in the face and was given only a day off work as his punishment. The incident was recorded by a body-worn camera.

Read: 2 Kissimmee Police officers have been relieved of duty following WFTV report

Last month, a grand jury indicted Baseggio on six counts including felony battery, two counts of tampering with a witness, official misconduct, solicitation for perjury and misdemeanor battery. Prosecutors also raised concerns about 11 officers’ truthfulness and conduct—including the Chief Betty Holland. She resigned after the State Attorney’s Office made the announcement.

A grand jury also found a “culture of silence” and “covering up” within the ranks at KPD.

These 15 other officers are in addition to the 11 officers tied to the Andrew Bessegio use of force controversy that started the fallout.

So, in total, as many as 26 officers could now be in question.

Read: Kissimmee police chief resigns, interim chief named after concerns during grand jury investigation

KPD tells 9 Investigates this audit of previous internal affairs investigations was conducted proactively before the city received the grand jury’s presentment.

“The department recongized there was a failure to report, evidenced by the Grand Jury’s findings, and the letter helped rectify those incidents that were not reported. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all our operations,” the Kissimmee Police Department statement reads.

Kissimmee Police say after Holland sent the letter to Bain; the department notified FDLE of the previous cases for review.

Lotter says it vital that these excessive force cases are reported to the State Attorney’s Office, in part because the actions could potentially lead to criminal charges.

“It’s only logical that if we’re saying that use of force was not justified, that is probably a battery. Let’s send it to the state attorney’s office to see if they want to prosecute criminally,” Lotter said.

On top of that, law enforcement agencies must self-report excessive force cases to the State Attorney’s office so prosecutors can determine if officers in question need to be added to the Brady’s list. It’s a list of officers accused of misconduct.

The state has a constitutional duty to notify defendants about an officer’s background if that officer is testifying.

“And if a police officer has questionable conduct in his past regarding other arrests, that information now becomes brady discoverable material because it calls into question that officer’s integrity or at least professionalism,” Lotter said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group