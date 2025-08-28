State lawmaker selected as Lake-Sumter State College president

LEESBURG, Fla. — The District Board of Trustees of Lake-Sumter State College has unanimously selected state Rep. John Temple as the college’s next president.

Temple replaces the former college president, Heather Bigard, who resigned last year for personal reasons.

The college has been under interim leadership since.

“As the fastest growing state college in Florida, we are looking forward to Rep. Temple’s leadership of Lake-Sumter State College to continue enhancing the quality of the education we provide to Lake and Sumter Counties,” said Bret Jones, chair of the District Board of Trustees. “He understands the crucial role that the College plays in developing and enhancing the workforce of our area, and we know that he will bring his expertise and experience to this role.”

Temple’s official start date will be negotiated as part of an employment agreement that will be approved by the board.

Temple represents District 52 in the state House of Representatives.

Aside from his political work, he was vice president of Lake-Sumter State College’s workforce programs.

