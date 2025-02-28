Student detained after BB gun found at Daytona Beach school

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A gun scare at Campbell Middle School prompted a campus lockdown Friday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department reports that the school resource office was told that a student had a gun in the cafeteria.

Officers say the reported firearm was a BB gun. The student who had it was taken into custody. It is unclear if that student will be charged.

Police say no one was hurt, and there were no threats made.

“The situation is under control, and our officers are ensuring the safety of everyone at the school,” the police department said on Facebook Friday afternoon.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are committed to a thorough investigation. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the community during this time,” the post stated.

