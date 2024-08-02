Summer storm pattern continues this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around this weekend in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Friday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect on Friday for most of Central Florida.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s with a heat index, or feels-like temperature, between 105 and 110 degrees.

The tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to impact our area on Sunday.

Our storm chances will be around 80% on Sunday.

Rain and storm chances will be around 70% on Monday and Tuesday.

