Driver dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Sumter County

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A 67-year-old man from The Villages died on December 26 according to the Florida Highway Patrol after his motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree.

Troopers say the incident happened on Woodridge Drive when a man riding a Kawasaki Ninja 500 lost control east of Village Campus Circle, crashing and sustaining fatal injuries.

FHP is investigating the circumstances of the crash to identify contributing factors.

