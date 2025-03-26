Sunny and warm before next round of storms arrives this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has several sunny and warm days ahead, but it will change over the weekend.

Our area will be gorgeous on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, we will see sunny skies and dryer air with highs in the mid-80s.

The sunny and warm conditions will stick around until we get into the weekend.

A front will start to move through Saturday night, increasing our chances of rain and storms for Sunday.

The much-needed rain will taper off overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

