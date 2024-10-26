Sunny and warm weather pattern continues over the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The amazing weather continues this weekend in Central Florida.

Our area will have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Lows will also be in the mid-60s on both days.

This will remain the same for most of next week, but rain chances will start to pick up on Monday.

Our extended forecast looks to bring a nice and warm Halloween on Thursday.

