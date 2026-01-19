Suspect in Osceola triple homicide had a previous run in with law enforcement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh for shooting and killing three men in the Indian Hill Subdivision near Kissimmee, Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office identified two of the men killed in the shooting. Robert Luis Kraft, 70, of Hollis, Michigan, and his brother, Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. They have not released the name of the 68-year-old victim. They are trying to contact his family first.

Deputies responded to 296 Indian Point Circle around 12:13 and located the three victims in front of the residence.

“I’ll say we lost three people, which is sad,” Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said during a media briefing. “It’s cold-blooded. There absolutely was no issue. There was no conflict between these people. This was just random.”

Bojeh had his first court appearance on Sunday morning. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and he’s being held in the Osceola County jail without bond.

Back in May of 2021, Bojeh was involved in a shooting incident at a Wawa gas station. The report says someone fired shots into random cars. One man was injured during that incident.

Sheriff Blackmon said his deputies and residents of the Indian Hill subdivision have had several run-ins with Bojeh.

“I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group