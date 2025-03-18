Wildwood police ID man killed in possible drug deal shooting

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Police in Wildwood are investigating a deadly shooting with several victims.

Officers said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of High Street and County Road 242.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officers later pulled over a speeding vehicle on I-75.

The person found shot in the leg was previously a passenger in the car that was later pulled over, according to a report.

The other vehicle that fled the shooting was found in the Webster area with additional victims from the shooting inside, police said.

Police said one of the victims had had life-threatening injuries, and the other, 21-year-old Jermaine Jordan, was declared dead inside the vehicle.

Investigations said two other people may have fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said this incident appeared to be a shooting related to a drug deal.

Officers are asking any residents in the area to share any security camera video that could be related to the shooting.

