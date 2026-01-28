Tax breaks aim to launch more aerospace jobs on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new tax break may help bring more industry to Florida’s Space Coast.

A Florida Senate committee has approved a bill that exempts taxes on leased equipment and property used in space projects, aiming to attract more industry to Florida’s Space Coast.

This initiative comes as Florida led the world in rocket launches last year.

The bill, which has gained approval from a Senate committee, is seen as a critical measure to keep Florida competitive in the aerospace sector.

With states vying to attract space industry investment, supporters of the bill believe that these tax exemptions will further bolster Florida’s position.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group