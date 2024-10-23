Teacher accused of possessing child sex abuse material through social media

OCALA, Fla. — A school teacher has been arrested on felony charges for sexual exploitation of a minor through social media, the Ocala Police Department said.

Investigators said a mother reported to the police department about a teacher sending explicit photos to her 16-year-old daughter.

The mother discovered that 25-year-old Isaiah Paige, a PE teacher at First Assembly Christian School, was sending inappropriate content to the teen through Snapchat.

Read: Local woman accused of killing boyfriend testifies in court Tuesday

Ocala Police Detective Kern investigated the case and found multiple explicit photos and videos of Paige.

OPD said Paige was arrested on Oct. 22.

Read: Kia Center debuts new food options

Paige faces several felony charges, including possession of child pornography, promoting a sexual performance by a child, an offense against a student by an authority figure, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The police department said if anyone else has experienced similar behavior, please let law enforcement know.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group