Tech Hub Orlando opens downtown location for entrepreneurs

Tech Hub Orlando opened its doors in downtown Orlando to innovators and entrepreneurs on Nov. 12.

Located in the historic building at 36 W. Pine Street in what was previously the Carey Hand Funeral Home and UCF Downtown Academic Center, the new multi-purpose space is designed to support the collaborative growth and development of startup businesses.

The two-story building is equipped with an auditorium, conference room, two lecture halls and five breakout rooms with total seating of up to 300 people. The cost for those rooms is between $40-$125 per hour. Shared desk spaces and offices also are available for rent.

