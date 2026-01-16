Teen arrested in December park shooting in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for his role in the shooting incident at Whistle Stop Park on Dec. 21, 2025.

Through their investigation, EPD was able to determine that the teen was responsible for discharging the firearm during the incident.

The teen has been charged with discharging a firearm in public and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The 17-year-old was later transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, awaiting court proceedings.

