Teen from Central Florida embarks on Make-A-Wish fishing adventure in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teen from Central Florida named Tripp is preparing for a sport fishing adventure in Mexico, made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and local business owners.

Tripp, who is dealing with a serious respiratory illness that has led to multiple hospital stays, will go to Cabo with his family for a special fishing trip.

Stan and Naomi Loomis, the co-founders of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, sponsored Tripp’s fishing trip.

They support Make-A-Wish to honor their late son, who loved Mexico.

Tripp’s trip to Mexico was marked by a special kickoff celebration, during which he received fishing-themed gifts.

