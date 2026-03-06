Teen found guilty of 2023 murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — 16-year-old Kydris Jackson was found guilty of the 2003 murder of 19-year-old Griffin Smith in court on Friday.

The investigation into the murder of Smith began on December 2, 2023, when bystanders called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they reported a pickup truck that was riddled with bullet holes.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly after 3 p.m., where they discovered a driver inside the vehicle who suffered from gunshot wounds and was later identified as Smith.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Jackson and Smith had discussed the sale of a handgun on the day of the shooting.

According to deputies, a witness on the scene told them that Smith had called him on the phone when he could be heard arguing over money sent via Cash App with an unknown individual before the shooting occurred.

On Dec. 13, 2023, MCSO detectives learned that Jackson was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing deputies with a stolen vehicle and was in possession of a firearm.

Jackson was later questioned as he denied knowing Smith or setting up the sale of the handgun.

Surveillance footage from the businesses, cellphone records, and witness accounts corroborated that Jackson had arranged for a ride, meeting the victim at the Dollar General off Marion Oaks Boulevard, before an argument over money ensued, and the defendant repeatedly shot at the victim.

On July 22, 2024, MCSO received confirmation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that a positive match of DNA from Jackson was located on the handgun.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group