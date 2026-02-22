Temporary warming centers and cold weather shelters open in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Central Florida counties are opening temporary warming centers and cold weather shelters from Feb. 22 through Feb. 24. The facilities in Orange, Volusia, Osceola and Brevard counties will provide residents with refuge as temperatures are expected to drop.

The regional effort partners city governments, churches, and nonprofits to offer safety and supplies. Besides shelter, some locations provide meals and free transportation via LYNX bus services.

Orange County

In Orange County, warming centers will be available at the gymnasiums of Barnett Park Recreation Center and Goldenrod Recreation Center. On Sunday, Feb. 22, the centers will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Hours for Monday, Feb. 23, are 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., and on Tuesday, Feb. 24, the sites will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

To help residents in rural East Orange County, Bithlo Community Park will function as a transportation hub for bus service to the Goldenrod Recreation Center.

LYNX bus pickups at the park are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. On both Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24, pickups will happen at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Volusia County

Volusia County has sites open on both the east and west sides. In DeLand, The Bridge at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. will be open from Sunday through Tuesday.

Guests can arrive at 6:30 p.m. and stay until about 8 a.m., with breakfast included. On the east side of the county, Halifax Urban Ministries is organizing shelter for Monday and Tuesday nights.

Residents needing assistance should call 386-317-5886 as soon as possible.

Osceola County

In Osceola County, the Kissimmee First Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Mill Slough Rd. and the First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud at 1000 Ohio Ave. are opening as shelters.

Brevard County partners are also opening locations at 5:30 p.m. These include LifePointe Ministries in Titusville and Providence Connects at the Melbourne First Church of the Nazarene. Both Brevard sites will serve dinner and breakfast.

Transportation

LYNX buses provide free rides to anyone going to a warming center. Pets that are secured are permitted on both the buses and at the centers.

Owners need to bring carriers for cats and leashes for dogs, along with all essential pet food and supplies.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group