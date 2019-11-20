The king is back: Beefy King to reopen Wednesday after damage by fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - For just over a week, Orlando residents have been left wondering "Where's the beef?" On Wednesday, they finally have their answer. Beefy King is back.
After a week of repairs, the beloved Orlando restaurant is reopening its doors at 10 a.m.
Related Headlines
Police said a homeless man is accused of setting the restaurant on fire last week. Since then, staff has been hard at work fixing the damage.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'This is not a safe alternative to tobacco': Family warns after son's possible vaping-related death
- Which of Orlando's roads are the most dangerous?
- Magic co-founder planning 'significant' announcement regarding future of pro sports in Orlando
- Student arrested for writing detailed plan to shoot up Crooms Academy on laptop, police say
"We just want to open," owner Shannon Woodrow said.
In its 51-year existence, the family-run business has become a staple in the Orlando community serving up roast beef sandwiches.
"We are a family-run business. Everything that takes place here is the family livelihood not just for us, but for our employees too," family owner Roland Smith said.
The family said it's been heartwarming to hear all the support form the community since they were forced to shut their doors. They said they're excited to be back serving up beef Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- 'It could have been so much worse': Beefy King alleged arsonist arrested, officials say
- Beefy King to reopen after building caught on fire last week
- Affidavit: Man admits to setting Beefy King on fire, says he hopes business wasn't destroyed
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}