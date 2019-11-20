  • The king is back: Beefy King to reopen Wednesday after damage by fire

    ORLANDO, Fla. - For just over a week, Orlando residents have been left wondering "Where's the beef?" On Wednesday, they finally have their answer. Beefy King is back.

    After a week of repairs, the beloved Orlando restaurant is reopening its doors at 10 a.m.

    Police said a homeless man is accused of setting the restaurant on fire last week. Since then, staff has been hard at work fixing the damage.

    "We just want to open," owner Shannon Woodrow said.

    In its 51-year existence, the family-run business has become a staple in the Orlando community serving up roast beef sandwiches.

    "We are a family-run business. Everything that takes place here is the family livelihood not just for us, but for our employees too," family owner Roland Smith said.

    The family said it's been heartwarming to hear all the support form the community since they were forced to shut their doors. They said they're excited to be back serving up beef Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Getting closer!!! We literally cannot wait to see our customers walk through the #beefyking doors🙏🏻❤️

    A post shared by Beefy King (@beefykingorlando) on

     

