“They told me they’ll hang me if I come back.” Victim says justice was finally served after enduring

ORLANDO, Fla. — A couple accused of going on a racist rant against a door-to-door salesman is scheduled to appear in court in about two weeks on the charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Antavis Johnson says he will never forget the day he was going door to door selling solar products when a couple came out of their house and began shouting racist remarks. “I’m excited that justice was actually served,” he said. Explaining what happened, he recalled, “A lot of racial comments, you know, they told me they’ll hang me if I come back, you know, I was scared. I’m a Black man. I was just trying to work.”

According to court records, Steven Wiley and Cheryl Ann Pyle face assault charges for “unlawfully threatening by word or act to do violence.” The incident happened back in July.

The couple is also accused of assaulting Pyle’s stepmother and locking her in her bedroom in May. When Johnson learned about the charges in his case, he said, “I feel amazing, actually, because justice is actually served. But at the end of the day, my mental health is still having been right since that day.”

Johnson says he still gets flashbacks of the terrifying encounter. “It’s kind of heartbreaking still. I still have like bad, like nightmares and it’s there, their voice is going in my head.”

Since then, Johnson has found another job, especially important since he has a young daughter to raise. He says a business in Apopka offered him a position after seeing what happened on TikTok. “I really loved it door to door. But after that situation it’s like, it’s not just me. I’m living for my daughter, you know, and I don’t want that situation happening again.”

