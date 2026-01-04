Things to do: Central Florida community events for all interests and ages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will hold a range of community events from January 4 to January 10 across various counties.

This week’s events offer something wonderful for everyone, with activities that bring families together to enjoy festive sights, learn exciting new skills, and connect with the community. From magical holiday light displays to fun interactive story times and lively concerts, there’s something for every interest and age to enjoy.

Orange County

In Orange County, the Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show will run daily until January 6 at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, showcasing synchronized lights and music. Additionally, the Frontyard Holiday Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando will end on January 4, featuring light displays and activities for families.

On January 8, the Winter Park Library will hold Pajama Time Story Time at 6:30 p.m., where children aged 2-5 can enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes. Later that night, Popcorn Flicks in the Park will offer a free screening of a classic movie in Winter Park, ideal for families seeking an evening out.

The Kids Fringe Mini-Morning Fest is set for January 10, 2026, at Orlando Shakes from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include crafts, a parade, and a stage drama. On the same day, Barnes & Noble at Waterford Lakes will hold its weekly story time at 1 p.m.

Seminole County

In Seminole County, the West Branch of the Seminole County Public Library in Longwood will host a free American Sign Language class for adults and children aged 12 and up on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m., promoting accessibility and effective communication.

Lake County

Lake County’s Florida Citrus Tower in Clermont will hold its annual Holiday Light Show every night until Jan. 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, the Fresh Market at Ferran Farmers Market in Eustis is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026, at 5 p.m., offering local produce, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Volusia County

Volusia County will host a free concert by the Supernatural Santana Tribute Band at The Deltona Amphitheater on January 10 at 7 p.m., with food trucks available for attendees. Earlier that day, starting at 9 a.m., the MLK Community Health Resource Fair will take place at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach, offering children’s activities and entertainment.

Osceola County

Osceola County’s Kissimmee Movie in the Park is scheduled for Jan. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. This event features games, crafts, and popcorn, providing a fun environment for families.

Each event presents a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate together.

